Judge rules that council's time spent resolving neighbours' planning dispute 'would be better deployed elsewhere'
Local authorities are not required to respond to the full extent of the law to every breach of planning control and, in deciding what action to take, are entitled to have regard to their limited resources both in financial and manpower terms, the High Court has ruled in a dispute between two Somerset neighbours over the siting of a fence.
