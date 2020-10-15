More planners revealed as members of the government’s High Streets Task Force expert group

Commissioned by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in 2019, the High Streets Task Force (HSTF) is a group of placemaking professionals brought together to provide support and skills for communities and local authorities in improving their town centres.

Last week, the task force announced it had appointed more than 150 “experienced professionals” to work with towns in England over the next four years, “supporting their transformation efforts and helping to tackle complex barriers to change".

The professionals on this “experts register” come from a “broad range of specialisms, from architecture to planning, to sustainable design, place leadership and civic engagement", the task force said. The RTPI has confirmed that 32 of its members have been appointed as experts.

The HSTF is yet to publish a full list of the expert group members. But last week, consultancy Nexus Planning announced that five of its senior staff had been appointed as members.

According to online research by Planning, some of the other appointees who are members of the RTPI include:

Dave Chetwyn, managing director at planning company Urban Vision Enterprise

Owen Davies, founder of planning consultancy Owen Davies Consulting

Tristan Hutton, director at consultancy WYG Group

Penny Moss, an associate at consultancy Planning Potential

Annie W W Pang, co-founder of planning consultants Adrian Salt And Pang Limited

Stefano Smith, founding director at consultancy Stefano Smith Planning

Keith Thomas, director at Per Consulting Ltd

The HSTF is supported by the Institute of Place Management, a professional body for people involved in making, maintaining and marketing places, which is part of Manchester Metropolitan University.

