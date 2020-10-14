Inspector refuses mixed-use LDC after High Court quashing of original approval

A lawful development certificate for a mixed-use scheme has been refused in South-east London in a superseded appeal following the High Court quashing the previous decision, the inspector now agreeing that the council’s refusal, because a pre-commencement condition had not been discharged and therefore the permission had expired, was well founded. The scheme comprised three commercial units at ground floor with five maisonettes above originally granted permission in 2010.