Lack of building regulations prevents eco-tyre house being innovative
Change of use to residential, an eco tyre house, shed and workshop on agricultural land outside a village in Peterborough was refused for conflict with countryside protection policies in the absence of sufficient evidence to justify the sustainability, security, biodiversity and personal circumstances benefits of the proposal.
