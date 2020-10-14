Lack of building regulations prevents eco-tyre house being innovative

Change of use to residential, an eco tyre house, shed and workshop on agricultural land outside a village in Peterborough was refused for conflict with countryside protection policies in the absence of sufficient evidence to justify the sustainability, security, biodiversity and personal circumstances benefits of the proposal.

