'Unlawful' permitted development and use class changes create 'shadow planning regime', High Court hears

Campaigners have argued that it was unlawful for the government to push through new residential permitted development rights (PDRs) and far-reaching revisions to the use classes order - moves that they claim "fundamentally change the nature of the planning system" - without Parliamentary consideration or further consultation, in a case that opened at the High Court today.

by Court reporter