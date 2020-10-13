Resounding refusal for housing adjoining major steel works

A development of up to 90 homes, retail units, play area and football pitch on previously developed land in Northamptonshire was refused for the loss of employment land, a lack of evidence regarding accessibility for non-motorised users and unacceptable living conditions for future occupants with respect to noise, odour and air quality from surrounding industrial uses.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.