Resounding refusal for housing adjoining major steel works
A development of up to 90 homes, retail units, play area and football pitch on previously developed land in Northamptonshire was refused for the loss of employment land, a lack of evidence regarding accessibility for non-motorised users and unacceptable living conditions for future occupants with respect to noise, odour and air quality from surrounding industrial uses.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.