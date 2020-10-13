Landscape and design concerns prevent commercial scheme
A hybrid proposal for a care home and housing alongside a commercial scheme, including discount food store, petrol filling station, drive-through restaurant, drive-through coffee shop, offices and retail pods was refused on agricultural land within the boundary of a Cheshire settlement for conflict with development plan policies relating to design, landscape and footpaths. A proposal for a care home and 85 dwellings at the same site was approved based on an extant fallback position for 200 new homes.
