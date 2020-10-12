Five planning consultants appointed to High Streets Task Force

The High Streets Task Force is a group of placemaking professionals that aim to improve England’s town centres by advising local leaders and communities on issues around planning, urban design, placemaking, landscape architecture, and leadership.

The task force was launched in May 2019 by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which said at the time that "planning experts" would be seconded to local authorities to help rejuvenate their high streets. It is run by the Institute of Place Management on behalf of the government.

Last week, the task force announced it had appointed "over 150 experienced professionals to work with towns in England over the next four years, supporting their transformation efforts and helping to tackle complex barriers to change".

The appointments would form a new "experts register" made up of "experienced professionals across a broad range of specialisms, from architecture to planning, to sustainable design, place leadership and civic engagement".

It added that the experts have been recruited from the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), the Landscape Institute, the Design Council, and the Institute of Place Management.

Nexus Planning’s five task force experts are:

Shaun Andrews, executive director, Nexus London: a town and city centre regeneration specialist with 25 years’ experience advising private and public sector clients.

Peter Tooher, executive director, Nexus Manchester: a planning and regeneration consultant with over 25 years’ experience in delivering town centre schemes for the public and private sector.

Rob Pearson, executive director, Nexus London: a chartered town planner with 20 years’ private sector experience, specialising in the retail, residential and commercial sectors.

Richard Shepherd, director, Nexus Manchester: a chartered town planner with over 16 years’ consultancy experience advising public and private sector clients on development and strategic policy issues.

James Singer, associate, Nexus London: a specialist in retail planning and town centre strategies with nine years’ experience across the private and public sectors, including residential and commercial mixed-use projects.

According to Nexus, task force experts will visit high streets and town centre, and work with "place leaders" and communities to identify and address the key issues that are standing in the way of the "successful transformation" of such areas. They will consult with local authorities to help solve these challenges and may also run workshops with the local community.

Shaun Andrews, executive director at Nexus London, said: “Resilient town centres build resilient communities and we cannot wait to get started and help with the next stage of their evolution.”

Richard Shepherd, director at Nexus Manchester, added: “We believe that the High Streets Task Force provides a genuine opportunity to provide innovative solutions to ensure that our high streets respond to current difficulties and are able to thrive.”