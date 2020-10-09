Government commits to addressing new standard method 'imbalances' as MPs back delay and 'meaningful vote' on the proposed changes
The government is "committed" to addressing any "imbalances" arising from its proposed new standard method for housing need, housing minister Christopher Pincher has told a House of Commons debate that saw MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, pass a motion calling for a delay to and a "meaningful vote" on the policy's implementation.
