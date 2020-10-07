How the pandemic will affect planning students, by Cliff Hague

Those involved in planning education are caught up in this maelstrom. For new undergraduates, the first few weeks are always a time of vulnerability. Being away from home for the first time can still be tough, especially for those who are the first generation to enter higher education.

In general, universities promised them “blended learning”, a mix of face-to-face and online teaching: in reality online is dominating.

Planning schools work hard to make the transition to university welcoming and interesting. When I was teaching, we sought to create a “buzz” in the first week. There would be a guided bus tour of Edinburgh, which I often led. It gave newcomers to the city an introduction to the place, but opened eyes even for those born and bred here, taking in areas they might never have visited, while also revealing how planning practice had influenced development. Being together on the bus broke the ice; students got to know each other and to know the staff.

A couple of weeks into the session, before the daylight began to fade, we would take the new students away to another city for a few days. They would meet with practising professionals from public and private sectors and get a sense of the career. They would see a different type of city, but also spend time together. These were rich learning experiences that also helped to integrate the group, and helped staff learn who might need a bit of looking after.

You cannot adequately replicate this experience through online delivery. Over the last decade or so, final-year study visits have taken students to more exotic destinations, as universities competed to attract “customers”, particularly high-paying overseas postgraduates. Under Covid, field trips are out, even for local projects.

Lecture-based modules can be delivered online. For academics, this can be more difficult than it may sound. It was as a tutor and consultant with the Open University that I learnt how to do distance teaching: in my “day job” I was expected to do it without any training. The switch to online teaching is challenging for staff, especially to ensure that it does not present barriers to students who are already handicapped in some way.

Designing it adds stress at a time when there are already countless other pressures, not least in relation to research output. In addition, Zoom-style delivery means it is not easy to capture the spark and spontaneous ideas that flow from seminars and less tightly structured student interaction. Students’ new social isolation means that ways of making teaching interactive are even more important.

What of project and studio-based teaching? Area surveys can be done using “Google Maps walks”, and data can be accessed from the internet, but exposing students to real-life experiences such as interviewing local residents or presenting proposals to a public meeting is hard to replicate.

Use of virtual reality equipment would seem the way ahead, but who is going to fund the upfront costs for a small and vulnerable field like planning?

Although the early signs appear to be that the lucrative flow of students from East Asia has not dried up in the way that was feared in the summer, planning programmes will be among those at risk in some universities if revenue targets are not met.

The future thinking that planning education inculcates is badly needed, but these are tough times, which will significantly change planning education, its content, how it is delivered and to whom.

Cliff Hague OBE is a freelance consultant and researcher