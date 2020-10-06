Harm to outstanding landscape outweighs benefit of new homes
The redevelopment of an agricultural barn for five dwellings in open countryside in Dorset was refused planning permission in principle for harm arising from its inappropriate location, harm to the appearance and character of the area and harm to the scenic beauty of the area of outstanding natural beauty in which the site was situated.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.