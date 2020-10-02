New standard method would see 'large reductions' in housing requirements in the North, developers and consultants warn

The proposed new standard method for calculating housing need would see "large reductions" in housing requirements for urban centres in the North, undermining the Northern Powerhouse initiative, a group of over 60 housebuilders, developers, housing associations, consultancies and law firms has warned the government.

by Michael Donnelly
Leeds (pic: Mark Stevenson via Flickr)
Leeds (pic: Mark Stevenson via Flickr)

