New standard method would see 'large reductions' in housing requirements in the North, developers and consultants warn
The proposed new standard method for calculating housing need would see "large reductions" in housing requirements for urban centres in the North, undermining the Northern Powerhouse initiative, a group of over 60 housebuilders, developers, housing associations, consultancies and law firms has warned the government.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.