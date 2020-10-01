Why the Planning Inspectorate is losing ground on its decision-making goals

The latest annual report from the Planning Inspectorate shows that it failed to meet all of its current key ministerial targets around planning appeal determination timescales. A senior figure at the body says it has been focusing on clearing up a backlog of older cases, while commentators suggest that a focus on progressing inquiries and local plan examinations has meant timescales for other kinds of appeals have slipped.

by Ben Kochan