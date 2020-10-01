Why the Planning Inspectorate is losing ground on its decision-making goals

The latest annual report from the Planning Inspectorate shows that it failed to meet all of its current key ministerial targets around planning appeal determination timescales. A senior figure at the body says it has been focusing on clearing up a backlog of older cases, while commentators suggest that a focus on progressing inquiries and local plan examinations has meant timescales for other kinds of appeals have slipped.

by Ben Kochan
The Planning Inspectorate headquarters in Bristol
The Planning Inspectorate headquarters in Bristol

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.