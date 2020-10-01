Housing minister leads speaker lineup at Planning For Housing 2020

At the Planning For Housing online conference on 11 November 2020, Pincher will update delegates on topics including the ‘Planning For the Future’ consultation and future National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) revisions

Other speakers on the day include:

Euan Mills, digital transformation manager at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)

John Wacher, strategic planning manager, viability, at the Greater London Authority (GLA)

Phillip Barnes, group land and planning director at Barratt Developments

Holly Jones, director of planning and infrastructure at Wychavon and Malvern Hills District Council

Mark Skilbeck, UK planning director, land and planning at Taylor Wimpey

Grant Butterworth, head of planning at Leicester City Council

Helen Fadipe, planning consultant at Buckinghamshire Council

They will cover some of the most pressing issues facing the sector, as it grapples with major upheavals from the Covid-19 pandemic to the planning white paper.

Topics up for discussion include the changes to the standard methodology for assessing housing need, the digitalisation of the planning process, how to engage with communities on plan-making, and the challenges and opportunities presented by the planned new National Infrastructure Levy.

The event, which is sponsored by Barratt Homes, will run from 9am to 5:30pm on 11 November, and will include panel discussions, presentations and case studies.

They can also recap every moment with the on demand service, which will be available for three months after the event.

