Sporadic smallholding character prevents new homes in world heritage site

Three self-build dwellings on agricultural land in open countryside in Cornwall were refused for their unsuitable location with respect to local plan policy, their harm to the character and appearance of the area generally and their less than substantial harm to a mining world heritage site, not outweighed by any public benefits.

