New homes would prejudice delivery of sustainable urban extension
A residential development for up to 15 dwellings was refused on allocated land in a Dorset settlement for unacceptably harming the delivery and environmental sustainability of the wider urban extension and failure to provide any secured contribution towards the delivery of affordable housing and necessary community infrastructure.
