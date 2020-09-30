Need insufficient to overcome green belt and open space harms

Two separate proposals, one for 199 dwellings (DCS Number 400-027-816) and one for 505 dwellings plus 350 square metres of retail (DCS Number 400-027-817), at the same site in the Edinburgh green belt and in an area designated as strategic open space were refused despite the tilted balance being engaged. Demonstrable harms to landscape setting, the undermining of green belt objectives and the character and integrity of the strategic open space were cited to outweigh the benefits of the new homes.

