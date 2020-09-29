Heritage harms not outweighed by potential community asset revival
A dwelling at a public house car park in a Wiltshire village was refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and highway safety, harm to the appearance and character of the surrounding conservation area and the setting of the public house itself, and lack of evidence that the building was required to support and maintain the public house’s vitality and viability as a community facility.
