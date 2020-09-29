Costs awarded against appellant for no-hope appeal

The redevelopment of a disused timber yard for the erection of four bungalows in open countryside in the Somerset green belt was refused and costs awarded against the appellant for pursuing a no-hope case. Notwithstanding an undisputed shortfall in housing land supply, the inspector found harm to the openness of the green belt, the appearance and character of the area, flood risk and biodiversity and the appeal site being in an inappropriate and unsustainable location.