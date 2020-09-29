New guidance 'encourages' councils to pass on higher CIL rates to communities where neighbourhood plan polls are cancelled

Updated guidance on neighbourhood planning says parish councils and other local beneficiaries should still receive higher levels of community infrastructure levy (CIL) funding where coronavirus restrictions have prevented neighbourhood plans being adopted via referendum.

by Gavin McEwan
Image: Jaggery / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Image: Jaggery / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.