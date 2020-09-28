New graduate planner for One Planning Consultants

29 September 2020 by Ellie Kahn

One Planning Consultants has appointed a new graduate planner, Christian Cardiss. More

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs