The Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 (Commencement No. 5 and Saving, Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Regulations 2020

This instrument brings sections 34 and 37 of the Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 into force. Respectively, the effect of these provisions is to a) Clarify the scope of planning obligations entered into section 75 of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 b) Amend the procedures by which planning obligations may be modified or discharged under sections 75A and 75B of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997.

