Average secretary of state planning decisions taking twice as long as government deadline
The average timescale for applications and appeals to be determined by the housing secretary since the new government came to power is more than twice as long as the government’s own three-month target, while two-thirds of the schemes decided in that period missed the deadline, according to exclusive Planning research.
