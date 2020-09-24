Read the first quarterly edition of Planning page-by-page online

You can read it here.

We have designed it to complement the daily news, weekly analysis and trackers, and regular Insight Reports that we provide online.

It includes high-value data, including reports produced in collaboration with our sister businesses, DCP and COMPASS.

This first edition includes a ten page Insight Report, which condenses the key information contained in 25 housing delivery action plans produced by authorities with some of the biggest delivery shortfalls in England. Among many other things, it reveals that such councils are increasingly seeing higher development densities as one of the answers to under-supply.

Quarterly publication gives us an opportunity to take stock, both in terms of reviewing the previous three months, and assessing what lies ahead.

The new On the radar section summarises the policy and legislation changes, court judgments and infrastructure decisions that are due in coming months.

In the Monitor section at the back of the magazine, we pinpoint key developments from the past three months that planning professionals need to assimilate. It includes key messages from the courts, the most widely-studied appeal decisions and the most important summer news stories. There is also a round-up of secretary-of-state decisions issued between June and August, progress on Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects and local plan developments.