What a government consultation on judicial review could mean for planning decision-making
The government has taken the first step in meeting a Conservative election promise to consider changes around the operation of judicial review. Legal experts and other observers suggest that the move apparently intends to restrict the use of judicial review, which some fear could lead to poorer planning decision-making.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.