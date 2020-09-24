Former chief planner reveals concerns about white paper's housing requirement proposals and PD rights
The former government chief planner has revealed in an interview his concerns about the planning white paper's proposals for "top-down" housing requirements and its "disappointing" lack of detail, his opposition to some permitted development (PD) rights and his backing for reintroducing formal strategic planning structures.
