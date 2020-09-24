Former chief planner reveals concerns about white paper's housing requirement proposals and PD rights

The former government chief planner has revealed in an interview his concerns about the planning white paper's proposals for "top-down" housing requirements and its "disappointing" lack of detail, his opposition to some permitted development (PD) rights and his backing for reintroducing formal strategic planning structures.

by John Geoghegan
Former chief planner Steve Quartermain
Former chief planner Steve Quartermain

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.