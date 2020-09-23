Jenrick warns council planners that white paper changes will be 'very challenging' for them

Following his keynote speech to the Create Streets annual conference yesterday, Jenrick acknowledged that it will be “very challenging” for local authorities, many of whom have experienced funding cuts and reduced capacity, to cope with the government’s proposed changes to the planning system as set out in the Planning For The Future white paper.

He told the audience that local authorities must be better resourced and receive more government funding and support from his department in order to create a “massive cultural change within the whole industry” and fix what he called a “broken” planning system.

Among the changes proposed, local authorities would have to reduce the amount of time the take to produce local plans from a current average of seven to two and a half years.

He believes that the profession has become “bogged down in bureaucracy”, and wants to “refocus” planning professionals back towards the “idealistic version” of the profession that he says drove them towards it in the first place.

The proposed changes in the white paper would be a “defining moment” for the profession, he added.

The measures would, Jenrick added, free up more time for planners to be able to focus on delivering on objectives and proper enforcement, from meeting environmental standards to protecting heritage and enforcing design codes.

He also said the reforms would only be considered successful if they break the dominance of major volume housebuilders.

“I don’t think we will have succeeded with our reforms if we are sat here in 10 or 20 years' time and the market was as concentrated as it is today,” he said. “I hope the things we are putting forward in the white paper will create a more diverse and competitive market than we see today.”

Jenrick also announced the appointment of Nicholas Boys Smith as the head of a new government design body.

The new body, to advise ministers on design issues and support communities and councils prepare design codes, will take a "very hard look at what is needed to empower communities to demand better design".

He added: "I don’t want beauty to be the preserve of the privileged few. Too often in the past less affluent residents have been guinea pigs of experimental architectures that have failed miserably.”

Jenrick went on to say that the white paper proposals would result in communities having a greater say in what gets built in their areas.

The minister said: "Inputting at the start of preparing plans and designs codes gives [communities] real influence over both the location and the design, giving them the chance to proactively participate rather than reacting."