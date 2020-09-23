Limited public access to open space paves way for development
A new dwelling has been approved within the setting of a grade II listed former army barracks, and on land designated as community open space, on the edge of a south-east London conservation area with no harm found to the value of the open space overall and with limited heritage harms outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme.
