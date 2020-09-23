Limited public access to open space paves way for development

A new dwelling has been approved within the setting of a grade II listed former army barracks, and on land designated as community open space, on the edge of a south-east London conservation area with no harm found to the value of the open space overall and with limited heritage harms outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.