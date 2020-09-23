Inspector dismisses housing appeal after concluding that Covid-19's impact on land supply shortfall would be 'short term'

A planning inspector has dismissed an appeal against a refusal of plans for an 81-home development, after concluding that although the council's housing land supply had dropped "marginally" below the required five years due to the economic impacts of Covid-19, these effects were "likely to be short-term".

by Michael Donnelly
Cranfield Road, Wootton (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Malc McDonald - geograph.org.uk/p/3188275)
Cranfield Road, Wootton (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Malc McDonald - geograph.org.uk/p/3188275)

