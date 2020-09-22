A14 truckstop extension not needed and harmful
Extension and expansion of a truckstop into an adjoining field to provide well-being facilities in open countryside in Northamptonshire was refused for harm to the appearance and character of the area and the rural setting of the existing truckstop. The facilities sought included a motel, shared meeting room/flexible working accommodation, leisure facilities and car sharing facilities.
