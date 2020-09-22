Risk to groundwater pollution prevents warehouses scheme

A proposal for two industrial warehouses on open land in a mixed-use area of a Hertfordshire town was refused for its potential pollution risks to groundwater and the quality of the public water supply in conflict with local and national planning policy aiming to protect such resources. The warehouses would have a floorspace of 16,140 square metres and be used for a mixture of office, industrial and storage purposes.

