Developers must submit works mitigation report when seeking prior approval for upwards extensions, says new guidance
Developers lodging applications under new permitted development rights allowing upwards extensions of buildings to create new or larger homes must also submit a report to councils detailing how they will mitigate noise and other negative impacts arising from the construction works, new planning guidance states.
