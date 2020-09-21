Councils should pay heed to town centre use class update when considering changes to relevant pre-existing conditions, says new guidance

Planning authorities should "have regard" to the government's recent town centre use class overhaul when dealing with changes to relevant planning conditions or obligations that were agreed before the revisions came into effect at the end of July, according to new planning guidance.

by Michael Donnelly
High Streets: Use class shake-up announced in July
High Streets: Use class shake-up announced in July

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.