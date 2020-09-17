Why ditching the dreaded section 106 negotiations could lead to something even worse for developers, by Joey Gardiner
The government’s planning white paper proposals to rip up the current system by which developers contribute to the cost of the infrastructure required to support their schemes, and replace it with a nationally set Infrastructure Levy have been greeted with dismay by councils and housing associations.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.