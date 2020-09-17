What the proposed scrapping of the soundness test might mean for local plans

Plans to abolish the soundness test that local plans have to pass at examination and replace it with a a "slimmed down" sustainable development assessment should help ease the promotion of large-scale settlements, say observers. However, some have raised concerns that it could mean development plans including less deliverable housing sites.

by Joey Gardiner
The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government headquarters in central London
The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government headquarters in central London

