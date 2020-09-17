Why a court judgment should make it easier for councils to seek affordable housing from extra care retirement schemes
A High Court ruling found that a council was justified in seeking affordable housing contributions from a form of retirement accommodation that includes private homes. Experts say the judgment puts authorities in a stronger position when seeking affordable housing from such schemes but warn that developers of extra care homes are likely to find that it impacts on their viablity.
