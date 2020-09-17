Christmas closure did not stop clock on prior approval application
A Northamptonshire council was ordered to pay costs by an inspector who found it had acted unreasonably in treating a Christmas period office closure as stopping the clock on the statutory period for determining whether prior approval was required for change of use of an agricultural building to a flexible use under GPDO Class R rights.
