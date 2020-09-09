Planning Awards 2020: top award goes to scheme that identified sites for 3,500 brownfield homes

The City Living Preston scheme, submitted by Preston City Council and Hive Land & Planning, was presented with the Editor's Award, which each year is given to the winning entry judged most outstanding of all.
City Living Preston is a programme for increasing housing delivery, intended to attract private investment that otherwise might not come forward on previously developed sites in the city centre.
The scheme has involved the production of a series of planning policy documents, and the implementation of measures to de-risk sites through various interventions.
The programme also aims to revitalise neighbourhoods currently characterised by vacant buildings and stalled sites, engaging small and medium sized housebuilders in the process by typically making small sites available.
"The experience of the pandemic may prompt some city dwellers across the country to consider moving out," said Planning's editor Richard Garlick. "But with the political difficulties of housebuilding on virgin land undiminished, finding suitable previously used sites will, as the planning white paper argues, remain critical to meeting housing need."
The judges praised the Preston project as an "exemplary" approach to identifying, unlocking and kick-starting brownfield housing sites.
The full list of winners and highly commended schemes in the categories announced today are:
Award for infrastructure planning
WINNER: Bakerloo Line Extension, submitted by the London boroughs of Lewisham and Southwark
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energy planning for Wembley Park submitted by Quintain
Award for planning for the natural environment
WINNER: Tree Preservation Order project review, submitted by the London Borough of Southwark
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Caithness-Moray HVDC electricity transmission link, submitted by SSEN Transmission
Award for planning for affordable housing
WINNER: Bedford Passage – Middlesex Hospital Annex, London W1 development, submitted by Temple Group and Llewelyn Davies
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sheerwater Canalside Regeneration, submitted by HTA Design LLP and ThamesWey Group
Award for planning for increased housing delivery and the Editor’s Award
WINNER: City Living Preston, submitted by Preston City Council and Hive Land & Planning
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energy planning for Wembley Park submitted by Quintain
Planning permission of the year
WINNER: Leven Road Gasworks, Poplar, London, submitted by St William
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Beam Park, submitted by Lucid Planning Ltd
Award for use of new technology in planning
WINNER: Garnett Wharfe, Leeds, submitted by Barratt Developments and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Autarkic House, submitted by Rural Solutions
Award for fostering a diverse planning team
WINNER: HTA Design Planning Team, submitted by HTA Design
Award for stakeholder engagement in planning (development management)
WINNER: The People's Project, submitted by Influential on behalf of CBRE and Everton FC
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Civic Campus, Hammersmith, submitted by London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, A2 Dominion, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Award for stakeholder engagement in planning (plan-making)
WINNER: “LCR Listens: Our Places” for the Liverpool City Region Spatial Development Strategy – Non-Statutory Engagement, submitted by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Croydon Urban Room, submitted by Spatial Planning Service, London Borough of Croydon
Award for plan-making
WINNER: MK2050 Milton Keynes Strategic Growth Study, submitted by David Lock Associates/Milton Keynes Council
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Debenham Neighbourhood Plan, submitted by Debenham Parish Council
Local authority planning team of the year, partnered with POS
WINNER: London Borough of Redbridge
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borough Council of Wellingborough
Planning law firm of the year
WINNER: Winckworth Sherwood
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Dentons and Mills & Reeve
Planning consultancy of the year
WINNER: Iceni Projects, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, submitted by Iceni Projects
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Inner Circle Consulting; LUC Planning Consultancy, submitted by LUC
The winners of the placemaking categories of the Planning Awards were announced yesterday.