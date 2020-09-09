NPPF changes cause SOS reversal of opencast mine approval
The secretary of state has disagreed with his 2017 inspector’s recommendation for approval and refused an opencast coal mine in Northumberland, in a redetermined appeal following the previous decision being quashed at the High Court, because with the introduction of new sections to the NPPF since previous decision, the planning balance now tilted against the scheme.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.