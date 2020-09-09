Vacant building credit appropriate at employment site redevelopment
The redevelopment of a site for 108 dwellings at an employment site in Greater Manchester has been approved without the need to comply with a condition requiring provision of a 25 per cent affordable housing scheme to be agreed, as the inspector deemed the original condition unreasonable in not having regard to the provisions for vacant building credit.
