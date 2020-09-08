Planning Awards 2020: winners of the placemaking categories announced

The award for community-led placemaking went to Team Catford, an initiative to widen the diversity of the residents that engaged in local planning processes.

The first ever Planning Award for fostering a healthy high street went to the nearby Catford Mews project to create a multi-functional venue, submitted by Really Local Group. The Walthamstow High Street initiatives, submitted by London Borough of Waltham Forest, was highly commended in the same category.

Perhaps the most spectacular winner was the winner of "Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking", which went to the Illuminated River project, submitted by architects Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and the Illuminated River Foundation. This lit up 14 central London bridges at night, not only for public enjoyment, but also to make these areas more communal, inclusive and safe.

The full list of winners and highly commended schemes in the categories announced today are:

WINNER: Morland Gardens, Brent, submitted by Brent Council

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Merchant Square Estate, Paddington, submitted by Merchant Square Estate

WINNER: Frankum Mews, Haringey, submitted by Corstorphine + Wright Architects and Collective Planning (on behalf of Frankum Mews Development)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mannamead Housing Development, submitted by Pillar Land Securities/Rentplus

WINNER: Prince Philip Barracks, Whitehill and Bordon, submitted by Whitehill & Bordon Regeneration Company and Taylor Wimpey

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fulham Gasworks, submitted by the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, St William and Apt Architects

WINNER: Illuminated River, London, submitted by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and Illuminated River Foundation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chatham Placemaking Project, submitted by FrancisKnight

WINNER: Reading Abbey Quarter, Reading, submitted by Reading Borough Council

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Royal Arsenal Riverside, submitted by Berkeley Homes

WINNER: Mayfield Partnership, Manchester, submitted by U+I

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Scottish Marine Technology Park, submitted by Stantec

WINNER: Beam Park, London, submitted by Patel Taylor

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Glass Works, submitted by Barnsley Metropolitan Council

WINNER: Southmead Hospital Redevelopment Project, Bristol, submitted by Building Design Partnership

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The H B Allen Centre, submitted by MICA Architects

WINNER: Team Catford, London, submitted by Team Catford

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ‘Southmead regeneration – working for the community’ project, submitted by Nash Partnership and Streets Reimagined

WINNER: Greater Norwich Joint Infrastructure Investment Plan and the supporting Infrastructure Investment Fund, Greater Norwich, submitted by Greater Norwich Growth Board

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wild West End, submitted by Arup. Collective Auction Rooms, submitted by Camden Town Unlimited

WINNER: Catford Mews, Catford, submitted by Really Local Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walthamstow High Street initiatives, submitted by London Borough of Waltham Forest

WINNER: Ambitions for the North – A spatial framework for people and places in the North of England, submitted by Stantec

WINNER: New Islington, Manchester, submitted by Urban Splash

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pydar Regeneration, submitted by Inner Circle Consulting in partnership with PRP

