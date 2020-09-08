Planning Awards 2020: winners of the placemaking categories announced

The award for community-led placemaking went to Team Catford, an initiative to widen the diversity of the residents that engaged in local planning processes.
The first ever Planning Award for fostering a healthy high street went to the nearby Catford Mews project to create a multi-functional venue, submitted by Really Local Group. The Walthamstow High Street initiatives, submitted by London Borough of Waltham Forest, was highly commended in the same category.
Perhaps the most spectacular winner was the winner of "Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking", which went to the Illuminated River project, submitted by architects Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and the Illuminated River Foundation. This lit up 14 central London bridges at night, not only for public enjoyment, but also to make these areas more communal, inclusive and safe.
The full list of winners and highly commended schemes in the categories announced today are:
Award for mixed use development
WINNER: Morland Gardens, Brent, submitted by Brent Council
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Merchant Square Estate, Paddington, submitted by Merchant Square Estate
Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)
WINNER: Frankum Mews, Haringey, submitted by Corstorphine + Wright Architects and Collective Planning (on behalf of Frankum Mews Development)
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mannamead Housing Development, submitted by Pillar Land Securities/Rentplus
Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)
WINNER: Prince Philip Barracks, Whitehill and Bordon, submitted by Whitehill & Bordon Regeneration Company and Taylor Wimpey
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fulham Gasworks, submitted by the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, St William and Apt Architects
Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking
WINNER: Illuminated River, London, submitted by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and Illuminated River Foundation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chatham Placemaking Project, submitted by FrancisKnight
Award for best use of heritage in placemaking
WINNER: Reading Abbey Quarter, Reading, submitted by Reading Borough Council
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Royal Arsenal Riverside, submitted by Berkeley Homes
Best use of brownfield land in placemaking
WINNER: Mayfield Partnership, Manchester, submitted by U+I
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Scottish Marine Technology Park, submitted by Stantec
Best use of publicly-owned land and/or property in placemaking
WINNER: Beam Park, London, submitted by Patel Taylor
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Glass Works, submitted by Barnsley Metropolitan Council
Award for design excellence
WINNER: Southmead Hospital Redevelopment Project, Bristol, submitted by Building Design Partnership
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The H B Allen Centre, submitted by MICA Architects
Award for community-led placemaking
WINNER: Team Catford, London, submitted by Team Catford
HIGHLY COMMENDED: ‘Southmead regeneration – working for the community’ project, submitted by Nash Partnership and Streets Reimagined
Award for partnership working
WINNER: Greater Norwich Joint Infrastructure Investment Plan and the supporting Infrastructure Investment Fund, Greater Norwich, submitted by Greater Norwich Growth Board
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wild West End, submitted by Arup. Collective Auction Rooms, submitted by Camden Town Unlimited
Award for fostering a healthy high street
WINNER: Catford Mews, Catford, submitted by Really Local Group
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walthamstow High Street initiatives, submitted by London Borough of Waltham Forest
Award for promoting economic growth
WINNER: Ambitions for the North – A spatial framework for people and places in the North of England, submitted by Stantec
Award for regeneration
WINNER: New Islington, Manchester, submitted by Urban Splash
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pydar Regeneration, submitted by Inner Circle Consulting in partnership with PRP
