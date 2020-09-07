Historic England requests government call in over Everton FC stadium plans in world heritage site

Government advisor Historic England has asked that the housing secretary call in Everton Football Club's proposals for a new 52,000-seater stadium on a former dock on Liverpool's waterfront, claiming that the scheme would "fundamentally change" the area's historic character and negatively impact on the city's waterfront world heritage site (WHS).

by Michael Donnelly
Bramley Moore Dock (© Rose and Trev Clough - geograph.org.uk/p/906028)
Bramley Moore Dock (© Rose and Trev Clough - geograph.org.uk/p/906028)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.