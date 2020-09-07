Historic England requests government call in over Everton FC stadium plans in world heritage site
Government advisor Historic England has asked that the housing secretary call in Everton Football Club's proposals for a new 52,000-seater stadium on a former dock on Liverpool's waterfront, claiming that the scheme would "fundamentally change" the area's historic character and negatively impact on the city's waterfront world heritage site (WHS).
