Planning permission of the year

A former gasworks in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets is planned to be transformed into a new neighbourhood. In May 2019, outline consent was granted for a 2,800-home masterplan with 35 per cent affordable homes, a school, a new riverside park and 2,700 square metres of office and flexible workspace. Open spaces are planned to cover 50 per cent of the site. Detailed consent was granted for the 577-home first phase of the scheme. The developer worked with the London Wildlife Trust to enhance the wildlife of this part of the River Lea and reconnect the community with an open riverside for the first time in almost 200 years. The plans allow for two future pedestrian bridges to improve access to Canning Town Station and the Lea Valley Park. The judges praised “a development that truly reflects its location and provides betterment to the environment” as well as showing “great signs of community engagement and co-working with the local authority”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Beam Park, submitted by Lucid Planning Ltd