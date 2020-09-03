Planning law firm of the year

Winckworth Sherwood entered on the basis of its work on two significant regeneration schemes in 2019 – the Vauxhall, Nine Elms, Battersea Opportunity Area and Liverpool Waters. The former involves multiple landowners and developers. The law firm pursued a collegiate approach with the aim of meeting Wandsworth Council’s vision without adversarial negotiations, impressing the judges by helping to avoid the need for compulsory purchase. At Liverpool Waters, the firm advised on the scheme’s second mixed-use neighbourhood, Central Docks, the masterplan for which was approved in November 2019. The firm established stakeholder panels to deal with design and conservation matters, with the aim of avoiding bureaucratic delays related to the site’s World Heritage status. The judges praised the firm for achieving “impressive outcomes on some very important and high profile schemes”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Dentons and Mills & Reeve