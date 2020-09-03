Planning consultancy of the year

9 September 2020

WINNER: Iceni Projects, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, submitted by Iceni Projects

Iceni Projects aims to achieve positive impacts for clients and local communities through collaborative work across the disciplines involved in creating better places. Engagement service ‘Iceni Place’ has the role of bringing communities into discussions from the start of projects, through focus groups, study tours, public exhibitions and briefings. The purpose of ‘Iceni Impact’ is to turn complex technical documents into easily digestible infographics to help locals understand how plans will affect their areas. Through ‘Iceni Connect’, clients can sit alongside planning professionals at Iceni’s offices to enable them to ask technical planning questions at any time. The company also offers a service that uses Vu.city interactive modelling software to test projects’ designs and provide immediate feedback on their visual and amenity impacts. The judges praised the firm’s “innovative”, “forward-thinking” and “joined-up” approach to improving decision-making.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Inner Circle Consulting; LUC Planning Consultancy, submitted by LUC

 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs