Planning consultancy of the year

Iceni Projects aims to achieve positive impacts for clients and local communities through collaborative work across the disciplines involved in creating better places. Engagement service ‘Iceni Place’ has the role of bringing communities into discussions from the start of projects, through focus groups, study tours, public exhibitions and briefings. The purpose of ‘Iceni Impact’ is to turn complex technical documents into easily digestible infographics to help locals understand how plans will affect their areas. Through ‘Iceni Connect’, clients can sit alongside planning professionals at Iceni’s offices to enable them to ask technical planning questions at any time. The company also offers a service that uses Vu.city interactive modelling software to test projects’ designs and provide immediate feedback on their visual and amenity impacts. The judges praised the firm’s “innovative”, “forward-thinking” and “joined-up” approach to improving decision-making.

