Local authority planning team of the year, partnered with POS

The London Borough of Redbridge's development management and technical team had been struggling with high volumes of planning applications, resulting in backlogs of cases and complaints. But after a reorganisation and with new ways of working, the council says applications are now processed in record time, with the application validation backlog cut from more than 350 cases to under 15 and the average validation time reduced from five weeks to just 48 hours. It has also increased capacity in the team, allowing it to develop revenue-generating services such as pre-application advice. The judges said this was a good example of how a local authority “has turned things around in a high-pressure environment, delivering excellent service and driving better, faster quality decisions”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borough Council of Wellingborough