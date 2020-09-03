Best use of publicly-owned land and/or property in placemaking

8 September 2020

WINNER: Beam Park, London, submitted by Patel Taylor

Beam Park is planned to provide 3,000 homes on the formerly derelict Ford site in Rainham, East London, which had stood empty for 15 years. The Greater London Authority-owned, 31-hectare site stretches across two London boroughs: Barking and Dagenham and Havering. Being delivered through a 50/50 joint venture between housing providers Countryside and L&Q, the scheme is due to include 50 per cent affordable homes, ranging from studios to four-bedroom townhouses. The homes are intended to be serviced by a new railway station, two primary schools and retail and community facilities. Public open spaces have reintroduced ecology to the site and, alongside a network of swales and buffer planting, are designed to mitigate flood risk. The judges praised the scheme’s potential social, economic and environmental benefits for the area. 

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Glass Works, submitted by Barnsley Metropolitan Council


