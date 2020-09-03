Best use of brownfield land in placemaking

8 September 2020

WINNER: Mayfield Partnership, Manchester, submitted by U+I

The 26-acre Mayfield district in Manchester’s city centre has been largely derelict since the closure of a major postal depot in 1987. In February 2020, Mayfield Partnership received planning consent to turn it into a mixed-use neighbourhood with 1,500 homes and nearly 150,000 square metres of office, retail, leisure and hotel space. Over the next 15 years, new offices are planned alongside the redevelopment of historic buildings, with the aim of creating more than 10,000 jobs. A 2.5 hectare park – the city centre’s first new one in more than 100 years, say the entrants – is planned to be delivered in the first phase of development. The judges described the entry as “a hugely innovative and transformational project with communities at its heart”. 

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Scottish Marine Technology Park, submitted by Stantec

 


