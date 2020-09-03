Award for use of new technology in planning

Garnett Wharfe is a multi-use carbon-neutral scheme featuring 194 homes, a retirement complex, office space and a visitor centre. Built on a former landfill site by the river, a hydroelectric system with a specially designed Twin Archimedes Screw Turbine was installed to generate clean, renewable energy for the homes. The entrants say that residents can rely on sustainable and price-stable energy for at least 25-30 years. The scheme has also cleaned the site’s previously contaminated land and river and installed two fish passes to benefit the fish, otter and bat populations. A new visitor centre includes office space and an educational resource around hydroelectricity. The judges said it was “a fantastic example of technology being used for environmental gain and also to hugely benefit residents”.

