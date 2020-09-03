Award for stakeholder engagement in planning (development management)

9 September 2020

WINNER: The People's Project, submitted by Influential on behalf of CBRE and Everton FC

Everton Football Club's plans for a new stadium on Liverpool's waterfront, and the community-led redevelopment of its current Goodison Park ground, are intended as a catalyst to regenerate the wider area, and prompted one of the largest public consultations ever undertaken in the UK.

Described by judges as “a great example of cross-cutting engagement at all levels”, the two-stage consultation used targeted social media, email and postal surveys, focus groups and a touring exhibition featuring a virtual-reality tour of the proposed stadium, generating over 63,000 responses in all, of which organisers say 96 per cent were positive. Whitehall and Westminster decision makers, local political stakeholders, heritage bodies and business groups were also engaged.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Civic Campus, Hammersmith, submitted by London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, A2 Dominion, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

 


Planning Jobs